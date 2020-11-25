Liverpool urged to hold on to Georginio Wijnaldum amid Barcelona interest

Liverpool have been urged to hold on to Georginio Wijnaldum amid interest from Barcelona, by former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson. The Dutch midfielder is in the final few months of his contract, which expires next summer, and is yet to sign an extension with the Reds.

Wijnaldum’s future has been the talk of the summer after Barcelona failed in their attempt to bring him to the Camp Nou. Ronald Koeman was eager to work with his countryman, whom he had managed during his tenure as the Netherlands boss. But Liverpool refused to let go of their man, although they had recently signed Thiago Alcantara.

However, the Red might be running out of time to tie the midfielder down to a new deal. Wijnaldum will be free to talk to potential suitors in the winter and could even put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement that will see him leave for free next summer. Liverpool are desperate to avoid that scenario and have already entered talks to extend his stay at Anfield.

The Dutch midfielder reportedly continues to draw attention from premier clubs around Europe, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Catalans are keen to reignite their interest in Wijnaldum, with Koeman looking to partner him alongside Frenkie de Jong in the heart of the Barcelona midfield. And Robinson has urged Liverpool to do everything in their power to stop that from happening.

Wijnaldum has been indispensable for Liverpool this season

Wijnaldum could leave Anfield for free next summer

There are rumors that Liverpool are resigned to lose the midfielder for free at the end of this season, but Robinson believes that his departure would leave a burning hole in the Reds squad.

"If Wijnaldum went in the summer they would have been really short on Sunday. He proved against Leicester that he is still a top-class player. There was a big onus on his shoulders because of the injuries Liverpool have had and you can see that if he was to leave at the end of the season he would leave a huge hole."

Georginio Wijnaldum has won 133 of his first 200 matches for @LFC - the best ratio for any player in the club's history 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VgMvfrRtlt — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) November 23, 2020

The Dutchman has been indispensable for Jurgen Klopp this season and has helped Liverpool deal with the absence of Naby Keita and Fabinho due to injuries. The Reds have played nine games in the league this season and Wijnaldum has started in eight of them. That signifies his importance to the team and Robinson believes the Reds will offer the Dutchman big money to stay.

"Liverpool will throw another contract at him and try to get him to sign because if he does leave they will need to find a replacement."