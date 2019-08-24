×
Liverpool v Arsenal Predicted Lineups: Premier League 2019-20, Arsenal Predicted Lineup, Injury news, Suspensions list and more 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Preview
24 Aug 2019, 10:52 IST

Liverpool host Arsenal this Saturday at Anfield.
Liverpool host Arsenal this Saturday at Anfield.

Premier League keeps on offering eye-catching encounters every weekend as we have Liverpool hosting Arsenal this weekend. Both teams who boast a 100% win will lock horns in what promises to be a goal fest.

Unai Emery's Arsenal will take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool this Saturday on the holy turf of Anfield. Although the Londoners have not won a single game and have conceded at least three goals each time in their last three visits to Anfield, Emery's newly-renovated side have already impressed with their immaculate skill-sets.

According to a number of football pundits, Arsenal have become a team that deserves a top-four finish, while a few grant them a shot at the title.

The Liverpool team is fully prepared ahead of the mega encounter as they don't have as much injury issues as Unai Emery's Arsenal do. Without any further ado, let us take a look at Arsenal's team news ahead of the Anfield trip.

Team News

Arsenal FC could miss Hector Bellerin this weekend.
Arsenal FC could miss Hector Bellerin this weekend.

Arsenal have been dealing with a long injury-list for a while now. Players like Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney are still out of the main squad due to their respective injuries.

Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka are doubtful, while the good news for the Gunners is that they don't have any suspensions to deal with. Nicolas Pepe could make his first Premier League start this Saturday in Arsenal colours as he could be a lethal weapon for the Gunner on the right-wing of the pitch.

Suspensions: None

Injuries/Absentees: Rob Holding (ACL), Hector Bellerin (ACL), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (doubtful), Mesut Ozil (doubtful), Granit Xhaka (doubtful).

Predicted line-up:

Arsenal (4-3-3): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal (C); Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ceballos; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe.


Arsenal's Predicted XI vs Liverpool
Arsenal's Predicted XI vs Liverpool
