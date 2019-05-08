Liverpool v Barcelona: Anfield ball boy played huge role in Reds' incredible turnaround

The ball boy played a huge role in Liverpool's victory against Barcelona.

What's the story?

14-year-old ball boy, Oakley Cannonier, played a huge role in Liverpool's victory against Barcelona in the Champions League, as his anticipation and quick thinking allowed Trent Alexender-Arnold to take a quick corner kick, which set up Divock Origi for the winner.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool progressed to the finals of the UEFA Champions League for the second successive year as they beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals. The Reds overturned the Blaugrana's three-goal advantage from the first leg by defeating them 4-0 in the return leg at Anfield.

The Merseysiders will now face the winners of the Tottenham Hotspur-Ajax tie in the final of the competition at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 2nd.

The heart of the matter

Anfield's ball boys were instructed last night to serve Liverpool's players quickly after the club's match analysts noticed how Barcelona dawdled around set pieces. Fourteen-year-old Oakley Cannonier will never forget his role in an incredible night. https://t.co/UxQum8XGVs — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) May 8, 2019

During the 79th minute of the game between Liverpool and Barcelona, Trent Alexander-Arnold outwitted Barcelona's defence with a quickly taken corner kick, which was converted into a goal by Divock Origi, giving the Reds the aggregate lead in the tie.

Alexander-Arnold was only able to take that quick corner kick because of the lightning-quick reactions of a ball boy.

As the ball rolled out of play for a corner, ball boy Oakley Cannonier immediately threw a new one to Alexander-Arnold, who had lined up to take the corner.

The young English full-back showed great presence of mind as he received the ball and then quickly passed it to Divock Origi, who was in the Barcelona penalty area.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp praised Alexander-Arnold for his quick thinking.

"We thought our performance was better than 3-0 at Barca, and Barca were better than 4-0 here," Klopp told a post-match news conference.

"We all know you need luck in this situation or a genius moment like Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"I saw the ball in the net and didn't know who had taken the corner, it was too quick for me. Oh my God – genius."

What's next?

Liverpool will host Wolves in the final game of the Premier League season on May 12 after which they will head to Spain for the Champions League final. Meanwhile, Barcelona are scheduled to play against Getafe in the league next.