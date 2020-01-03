Liverpool v Everton prediction, playing XI, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool host Everton at Anfield as they look to get another one over their arch-rivals. Everton have been rejuvenated under Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian has already emerged victorious against the Reds this season, as his Napoli side registered a well deserved 2-0 on matchday one of the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side have raced off the blocks in the Premier League this season and registered what looks like an unassailable lead in the summit, as they've opened up a 13 point lead over second-placed Leicester City with a game in hand. Injuries have compounded for the Reds in recent weeks and the German could make wholesale changes to the squad that beat Sheffield United 2-0, with Japanese international Takumi Minamino in line to make his debut for the club.

Liverpool vs Everton Head-to-Head

Everton haven't beaten Liverpool in a competitive fixture since 2010 and the Toffees are a staggering 26 points behind their local rivals in the Premier League standings this season. The two sides have faced each other 285 times in all competitions over the years, with Liverpool coming out on top 120 occasions compared to Everton’s 82.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Everton form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Liverpool vs Everton Team News

Liverpool are expected to rotate heavily and the players in the fringes of the squad could feature in a much-changed lineup at Anfield. Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of £7.25 million and the Japanese midfielder could be in line to make his Liverpool debut. Nat Phillips returned prematurely from his loan spell at Stuttgart and the towering centre back could also be handed his competitive debut for the Reds.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Naby Keita have all been ruled out for the game and Klopp is expected to preserve his big guns, as they prepare to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League next weekend.

Injuries: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Naby Keita

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Liverpool v Everton Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI: Adrian, Neco Williams, Ki-Jana Hoever, Nat Phillips, Yasser Larouci, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, Divock Origi

Liverpool v Everton Prediction

Everton look like a different side under Ancelotti and the Toffees will look to registered a famous scalp against their arch-rivals in their home turf. Liverpool are expected to field a much-changed lineup and the Blues will be aiming to capitalize on the situation. Klopp's side have an aura about them this season and although it could be a close encounter, Liverpool are expected to register a victory due to their exemplary home record.

Verdict - Liverpool 2-1 Everton

