Liverpool v Huddersfield Town Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Huddersfield Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Mohul Bhowmick Preview 25 Apr 2019, 17:26 IST

Liverpool players celebrate after Wijnaldum's goal against Cardiff

Premier League title aspirants Liverpool host stragglers and relegated side Huddersfield Town at Anfield on Friday night in the first match of Gameweek 36 of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's men need a win to go to the top of the table in a two-way tussle whereas Jan Siewert's Huddersfield Town will look to score their first goal against the Reds since 1962.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk have been fantastic for Liverpool. Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita too have played vital roles in the past. Coach Jurgen Klopp will warn his men against complacency although they did get the better of their opponents in the return fixture in October by a solitary goal.

Huddersfield Town have not won a match against Liverpool since 1959 and that is a worrying statistic. The first team to be relegated this season will hope to display some courage and express themselves fully at Anfield on Friday. That they are at the bottom of the Premier League table with just 14 points will not play too heavily on Jan Siewert's mind.

He will bank on Steve Mounie to provide some attacking inspiration to the rest of the team with Aaron Mooy and Juninho Bacuna backing him up. Defenders Christopher Schindler and Terence Kongolo too have a big task on their hands. Containing with a rampant Mohamed Salah and a deadly Sadio Mane is not easy at all.

Liverpool's hopes will rest on star man Salah, Firmino and Mane, who have all combined to create and score goals for the Reds this season. This game is vital for the trio as the race for the Premier League title is going to get hotter.

The game will be officiated by Kevin Friend, who will be assisted by Constantine Hatzidakis and Matthew Wilkes. Paul Tierney will be the fourth official.

Predicted lineups:

Liverpool:

Alisson Becker (GK); Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.

Huddersfield Town:

Jonas Lossl (GK); Erik Durm, Terence Kongolo, Christopher Schindler, Tom Smith; Matty Daly, Isaac Mbenza, Aaron Mooy, Juninho Bacuna, Elias Kachunga; Steve Mounie.