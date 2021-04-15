Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as gritty Los Blancos hold on to progress to the semis | Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield to progress into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 aggregate win. Vinicius Junior's brace and Marco Asensio's goal separated the two teams after 180 minutes of riveting football.

Liverpool came into the game with a positive approach, knocking at the opposition goal from the outset. They played a fearless brand of football, but could not convert promising passages of play into goals. Jurgen Klopp's side mustered 15 attempts on goal, with four of them being on target.

Zinedine Zidane and co., on the contrary, demonstrated why they are the tournament's most successful side in the modern era. An amalgamation of calm football, along with brilliant in-game management, ensured a vital draw. In possession, they showed no rush to push too many players forward or attempt risky passes.

On that note, we shall have a rundown of the major talking points from Real Madrid and Liverpool's second leg at Anfield.

#1 Poor finishing from Liverpool and Real Madrid's forwards

Thibaut Courtois denies Mohamed Salah and Liverpool in the second minute

Right from when Georginio Wijnaldum set Liverpool underway at kick-off, the Reds hit Real Madrid with an intensity reminiscent of what they mustered weekly in the Premier League last season.

A ball over the top from Nathaniel Phillips found Mane running down the left wing. The Senegalese took no time to square it to Mohamed Salah, who was denied by Thibaut Courtois' outstretched legs.

And until about seven minutes or so, Real Madrid could just not get out of their own half. Liverpool established complete control of proceedings early on, recycling the ball time and time again in advanced areas.

In the 11th minute again, James Milner found space on the edge of the box and curled a lovely effort into the far top corner. Courtois was once again there to tip it over the bar.

Against the run of play, Karim Benzema could have netted a goal for Real Madrid around the 20th-minute mark. The ball fell kindly to the striker after Phillips' poor control and the post proved to be a real let-off for Liverpool.

#2 Madrid's midfield trapped by their counterparts

Luka Modric and his fellow midfielders struggled in the first half against Liverpool

Madrid's midfielders were simply world-class in their team's 3-1 win in the first leg. Here, though, they were made to chase shadows.

The intensity at which Liverpool were playing meant there was no space for the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to pick their passes. Liverpool also robbed them of the ball multiple times in their own half.

Madrid's midfield trio rarely buckle under high press from opposing teams, but the Reds' pressure boxed them into awkward spots on the pitch, from where they were forced to rush into making decisions.

Casemiro, in a couple of instances, gave the ball away under absolutely no pressure. That took place just moments after Milner's effort, and soon after, Modric lost out to Salah.

Zidane's engine room in the middle of the park did settle a while later, and for sure they'd have considered themselves lucky for having weathered the early Liverpool storm.

