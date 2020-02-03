Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town prediction, playing XI, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town at Anfield in the FA Cup

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the replay of the FA Cup fourth-round tie, after being held to a 2-2 draw by the minnows last month. The League One side rallied back from 2 goals behind to restore parity in a stunning second-half showing, as Jurgen Klopp's European champions were stunned by the minnows.

While the German said post-match that Liverpool would honour the winter break and rest all his senior players, it remains to be seen if the fringe players and the ones returning from injury feature. U-23s manager Neil Critchley is set to oversee proceedings at Anfield with the young Reds.

The Merseyside giants are a staggering 22 points clear in the Premier League summit and will look to make the mid-season break count to remain fresh for the business end of the season, as they look to compete on all fronts after virtually sealing the league title.

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town Prediction

The two sides have met just once aside from the 2-2 draw last month, as Liverpool registered a 4-0 victory in the FA Cup in 1996.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Shrewsbury Town form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town Team News

Liverpool U-23s coach Neil Critchley will be on the touchline in the absence of Klopp, who along with the senior is expected to be on holiday. The young Reds, who gave a good account of themselves despite the 5-0 thrashing against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, are in line to start once again.

The likes of Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot are set to feature amongst others and it remains to be seen if any of the senior players are in contention to play. Yasser Larouci, who featured in the 2-2 draw last month, is out injured and the full-back could be replaced in the lineup by Adam Lewis.

Joe Hardy, who was snapped up from Brentford B to link up with the Liverpool academy squad, could lead the line for the Reds after setting a good first impression.

Injuries: Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner, Yasser Larouci

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Caiohmin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg, Adam Lewis, Pedro Chirivella, Isaac Christie-Davies, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Joe Hardy, Luis Longstaff

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town Prediction

Its been that kind of a season for Liverpool where they've managed to win games regardless of the opposition or the team the field, and the trend could continue this time around with the Reds advancing to the next stage of the competition. Shrewsbury Town are expected to feel the full force of Anfield and the young Reds are expected to emerge victorious. Expect goals, drama and a celebratory Anfield in full force under the lights.

Prediction - Liverpool 2-1 Shrewsbury Town