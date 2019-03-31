Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Tottenham Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Will Tottenham Hotspur play spoilsport or can Liverpool get the better of Spurs today?

The title race keeps heating up as Tottenham Hotspur travel to Anfield as they face Liverpool in a crucial encounter for both the sides.

Liverpool is second in the Premier League after Manchester City defeated Fulham yesterday to open a single point lead over the Merseysiders.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, find themselves in the thick of the Top 4 battle with just a single point above fifth-placed Arsenal after fighting for the title for almost the entire season before falling out of the race.

Team News

Liverpool

Joe Gomez is back in training after being out for a long time

The injury problems of Jurgen Klopp finally seems to have ended with every player in the Premier League squad back in training for the German.

Long term absentees Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Joe Gomez are back in training for the Merseysiders but are unlikely to start for the Reds with the duo yet achieve full match fitness after being out for months.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri are also available for Liverpool after resuming full training but are likely to undergo a late fitness test to assess their conditions. The duo had withdrawn from their respective national sides due to injury.

Injuries: Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain (Match Fitness), Joe Gomez (Match Fitness), Xherdan Shaqiri (Doubtful), Trent Alexander Arnold (Doubtful)

Suspension: none

Tottenham Hotspur

Eric Dier is out after getting injured during the international break.

The side with more injuries at the moment, Tottenham Hotspur will be without three of their first team players.

Eric Dier will be out for the Londoners after the defensive midfielder injured his hip flexor while on international duty against the Czech Republic in England's first Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

Sergio Aurier is the next player on the list who suffered an injury during the international week after coming off with a hamstring problem against Rwanda last weekend.

Harry Winks is the third one on the list with the midfielder out with a groin injury.

Injuries: Eric Dier (Hip flexor), Sergio Aurieir (Hamstring), Harry Winks (Groin)

Suspended: None

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Sanchez, Vertonghen, Alderweireld; Trippier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Rose; Alli, Son; Kane

