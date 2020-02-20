Liverpool v West Ham prediction, playing XI, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League

Liverpool host West Ham United at Anfield as they inch closer to securing the Premier League title. Jurgen Klopp's side are 22 points clear at the top of the table but are coming on the back of a disappointing defeat against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

The Hammers are in the thick of a relegation battle and their misery was compounded this midweek, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The Reds head into the tie as overwhelming favourites and are expected to register a routine victory, as they aim to take another step closer to securing domestic glory.

Liverpool v West Ham Head to Head

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 2-0 last month, courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Reds have won 5 of their last 6 games against the Hammers, scoring 19 goals and conceding just 3 in the same period.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-L

West Ham form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Liverpool v West Ham Team News

Aside from Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Henderson, who hobbled off with an injury midweek, Liverpool have no fitness concerns and are expected to name a strong lineup, as they aim to return to winning ways after a damaging defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Sadio Mane, who came off the bench to score the matchwinner in Liverpool's previous league encounter, should return to the starting XI and Klopp could also freshen things up in the centre of the park, with his skipper a major doubt for the weekend.

Injuries: Nathaniel Clyne, Xherdan Shaqiri

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson

Suspensions: None

Liverpool v West Ham Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool v West Ham United Prediction

West Ham look increasingly likely to get caught up in a relegation scrap in the coming weeks as they find themselves occupying 18th spot in the league standings. Liverpool have been irresistible in the Premier League this season and have won all their league games at Anfield, scoring freely and brushing teams aside in the process.

The runaway PL leaders should record yet another comfortable victory and David Moyes' side have their work cut out for them to get a positive result.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 West Ham