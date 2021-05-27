Liverpool view 24-year-old as ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum - Reports

Liverpool have identified Leicester City star Youri Tielemans as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum. Wijnaldum has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona on a three-year deal this summer after the expiration of his contract with Liverpool.

According to Belgium's Het Nieuwsblad, Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is one of Liverpool's top targets this summer as they look to sign a replacement for Wijnaldum.

Tielemans has been one of the most impressive box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League since he joined Leicester on loan from Monaco for the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.

After an impressive six months at Leicester, the Foxes decided to sign Tielemans permanently from Monaco in a deal worth £32 million. The Belgian has since become a key member of Brendan Rodgers' squad.

Tielemans' vision, tenacity and eye for goal have made him one of the hottest prospects in Europe this summer. His long-range strike against Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup secured a 1-0 victory for Leicester City.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea have all expressed an interest in the 24-year-old.

Liverpool are reportedly eager to sign Tielemans this summer. The Reds were unable to convince Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to sign a contract extension. Jurgen Klopp will therefore look to sign a replacement for Wijnaldum when the transfer window opens.

Youri Tielemans' current contract with Leicester City is set to expire in 2023. The Foxes' will be desperate to get him to sign a contract extension.

Youri Tielemans could prefer a move to Liverpool despite being 'happy' at Leicester City

Reports have suggested that Youri Tielemans is 'very happy' at Leicester City. The Foxes, however, were unable to qualify for the Champions League despite being favorites to finish in the top four of the Premier League in May.

A run of three defeats and a draw in their last five Premier League games resulted in Leicester City finishing fifth in the Premier League table behind Liverpool and Chelsea.

Tielemans would therefore prefer a move to Liverpool this summer, and the Reds will be able to offer him Champions League football and the opportunity to challenge for silverware next season.