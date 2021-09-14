Liverpool vs AC Milan - 5 key battles to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

In a rematch of the 2005 and 2007 finals, Liverpool will host AC Milan in a blockbuster Champions League clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides since the Athens showpiece 14 years ago, where the Rossoneri avenged their disappointing Istanbul collapse. It's a fixture soaked in history, with both sides boasting 13 Champions League titles between them.

That explains a plausible (and palpable) sense of excitement around this clash. Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, here's a look at five key battles to watch out for:

#5 Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) vs Davide Calabria (AC Milan)

The Liverpool star could be a huge menace from the left flank.

One of the best Liverpool signings in recent times, Andrew Robertson has transformed into an unstoppable machine under Jurgen Klopp since arriving from Hull City in 2017.

Known for his infectious energy, stamina, work rate and crossing ability, the Scotsman has brought a new dimension to Liverpool's attack with his imperious offensive plays.

Robertson has been chipping away at the assist column at a frightening rate. Considering the same, Davide Calabria of AC Milan will have the Herculean task of dealing with the Liverpool full-back's fiery runs on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Italian is a traditional full-back. He's more defence-oriented, and possesses excellent marking and positional awareness. Calabria times his tackles to perfection - all of which he must produce with elan at Anfield.

#4 Franck Kessie (AC Milan) vs Fabinho (Liverpool)

Much of AC Milan's attacking plays stem from Kessie.

In midfield, two of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and Serie A will lock horns in an enticing duel. The outcome of the same could have a significant impact on the outcome of the clash.

Robust, agile and proficient in winning the ball back, Fabinho is Liverpool's battering ram. He is key to breaking down opposition plays and providing stoic protective cover for the back four.

Franck Kessie's ranking among Serie A midfielders in 2020-21:



➤ 13 goals (1st)

➤ 75 blocks (1st)

➤ 61.9% success in blocked dribbles (1st)

➤ 3226 minutes played (2nd)

➤ 352 recoveries (3rd)

➤ 1816 passes (6th)

➤ 115 tackles + interceptions (7th)



🙌 Outstanding ❤️️🖤

The Brazilian will have to muster every ounce of his defensive nous to stop Franck Kessie, though. Kessie has become the chief playmaker for AC Milan, and possesses a keen eye for goal, scoring 13 times last season.

While most of those strikes were penalties, Kessie possesses long-range shooting ability, and distributes the ball accurately. The strapping Ivorian is key to controlling AC Milan's tempo. So Robertson and Liverpool could have their task cut out.

