Liverpool vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16, 2022

Liverpool will square off against AC Milan at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in a friendly on Friday (December 16).

The game will conclude the Dubai Super Cup, a friendly tournament. Both Liverpool and Milan opened their campaign with a defeat, with the Reds falling 3-1 to Lyon, while Milan lost 2-1 against Arsenal.

All the games in this exhibition tournament conclude with a penalty shootout, and the two teams lost in the shootout too. Liverpool lost 5-3, while Milan went down 4-3.

This is the last friendly game of the international break for the Reds who will meet Manchester City in the EFL Cup Round of 16 next Thursday (December 22). Milan, meanwhile, will take on PSV on December 30 before they resume their Serie A campaign in the new year.

Liverpool vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times, with all meetings taking place in the UEFA Champions League, with the Reds winning three of them.

Liverpool won on penalties in their first meeting with Milan in the 2005 final, while Milan's only win against the Premier League side came in the 2007 title match.

They met in the group stage of the 2021-22 Champions League, with Liverpool winning both home and away.

Both Liverpool and Milan have lost just once in their last five games across competitions.

Eight of Milan's last nine games have produced over 2.5 goals, while Liverpool have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last six games across competitions.

Liverpool vs AC Milan Prediction

Liverpool have a solid record against the Rossoneri and will look to put in yet another solid display. They fielded a strong squad against Lyon but didn't get a positive result.

Milan also fielded a strong squad against Arsenal but had to rely on Fikayo Tomori for their only goal of the game. As there's nothing much at stake here, both teams could be happy to share the spoils.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 AC Milan

Liverpool vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

