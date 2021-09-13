Liverpool vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back with a set of high-profile matches this week as Liverpool lock horns with AC Milan on Wednesday. The two European heavyweights share an intriguing continental rivalry and will need to step up this week.

Liverpool have become a bonafide European force under Jurgen Klopp and have one of the most lethal forward lines in England. The Merseyside giants have been impressive in the Premier League this season and will want to dominate Europe once again.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force in Serie A and are back in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2014. The Rossoneri have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture.

Liverpool vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Liverpool have an impressive record against AC Milan and have won three out of four matches played between the two teams. AC Milan have managed only one victory against Liverpool and have a point to prove this week.

Liverpool famously pulled off a stunning comeback in 2005 to win the UEFA Champions League in Istanbul. AC Milan got their revenge in 2007 but have lost two subsequent friendlies against Liverpool and will need to step up in this match.

Liverpool form guide: W-D-W-W-W

AC Milan form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Liverpool vs AC Milan Team News

Liverpool need to win this game

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams remain injured for Liverpool and have been ruled out of this fixture. Harvey Elliott picked up a long-term injury against Leeds United over the weekend and will also be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Roberto Firmino, Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan have a point to prove

AC Milan

Olivier Giroud has made progress with his recovery from COVID-19 and could make it back in time for this game. Tiemoue Bakayoko picked up a knock against Lazio last week and might not be availab to feature against Liverpool.

Injured: Rade Krunic

Doubtful: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Olivier Giroud

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Liverpool vs AC Milan Prediction

Liverpool were plagued by injuries last season and struggled to make their mark in the UEFA Champions League as a result. Jurgen Klopp has a relatively fit squad at his disposal this season and will want to establish Liverpool as title contenders this week.

AC Milan have finally restored their status as a European force and will now have to work hard to live up to the standards of their legendary predecessors. Liverpool can be lethal on their day, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

