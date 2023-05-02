Liverpool vs Argentinos Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2023

Liverpool and Argentinos Juniors will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores matchday three fixture on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Boston River in the Uruguayan Primera Division. Ruben Bentancourt scored a second-half brace to inspire the visitors to victory.

Argentinos Jrs could not be separated in a goalless stalemate away to Newell's Old Boys in the Argentine league.

La Lepra will turn their attention to the continent where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 away victory over Corinthians. Javier Cabrera's 13th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Liverpool suffered a 2-0 away defeat against Independiente del Valle a fortnight ago. Junior Sornoza and Alan Minda scored in either half to inspire the Ecuadorians to all three points.

The defeat left Los negros de la cuchilla rooted to the bottom of Group E and they are yet to register their first points or goal of the campaign. Argentinos lead the way at the summit with maximum points garnered from two games.

Liverpool vs Argentinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides.

Four of Liverpool's last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Each of Argentinos' last seven away competitive games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Argentinos have won both of their Libertadores fixtures this term 1-0.

Argentinos have won two of their nine away games in all competitions this season.

Liverpool have won five of their eight home games in all competitions this term.

Liverpool vs Argentinos Prediction

Liverpool have not had an ideal start to their Libertadores campaign and are yet to score a goal. Argentinos, by contrast, have started impressively with two wins from two games. Another win here would put the Argentines in pole position to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Liverpool will go all out to secure maximum points to keep their hopes of qualification alive and their strong home form could act as a source of inspiration.

Argentinos have won both Libertadores games this season by a one-goal margin and we are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Liverpool 0-1 Argentinos

Liverpool vs Argentinos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Argentinos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

