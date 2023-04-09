Liverpool vs Arsenal: 3 key battles to look out for | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool will take on Arsenal in an intense Premier League clash that could have major repurcussions in the title race. The game is scheduled to be played at Anfield on Sunday (April 9).

The Reds have been inconsistent in the league this season and have only registered 43 points from 28 league games. They currently occupy eighth position in the standings.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have been the best team in the league and are on the cusp of winning their first league title in 19 years. They have registered 72 points from 29 games and currently hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

On that note, this article will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

#3 Bukayo Saka vs Andrew Robertson

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League 2022-23

Arguably one of the best young wingers in Europe, Bukayo Saka has been pivotal in Arsenal's success this season. The Englishman has netted 12 goals and has registered 10 assists in 29 league games for the Gunners so far.

Monitoring his movements on the right flank is tough as his one-on-one ability is world class and can take on and dribble past defenders in quick succession.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Bukayo Saka is ready to start on Sunday after overcoming the illness that prevented him from starting vs Leeds United, says Mikel Arteta.



Via Bukayo Saka is ready to start on Sunday after overcoming the illness that prevented him from starting vs Leeds United, says Mikel Arteta.Via @sr_collings 🚨Bukayo Saka is ready to start on Sunday after overcoming the illness that prevented him from starting vs Leeds United, says Mikel Arteta.Via @sr_collings. https://t.co/f0CrNal0lF

Similarly, his vision in attack is outstanding and it can be stated that Robertson will have his work cut out in this encounter.

However, the Scottish defender is highly experienced and his defensive intuition is quite decent. It remains to be seen if he can silence Saka in this encounter.

#2 Mohamed Salah vs Oleksandr Zinchenko

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League 2022-23

Mohamed Salah is one of the few Liverpool players still performing close to their best level. Despite Liverpool's inconsistencies this season, the Egyptian has scored 22 goals across all competitions, including 12 in 28 league games. He has also registered seven assists in the league.

Keeping Salah under wraps is tough, as he's very fast with the ball at his feet and could singlehandedly split defenses. He also loves scoring against Arsenal, having scored eight goals in 12 appearances for Liverpool and Chelsea.

M.Salah11 @fcsalah11 Mohamed Salah in a poor Liverpool seasons:



2020-21 2022-23

37 G/A 34 G/A* Mohamed Salah in a poor Liverpool seasons: 2020-21 2022-23 37 G/A 34 G/A* https://t.co/4rir6VBtw0

Oleksandr Zinchenko will have to be defensively alert if he intends to silence the Egyptian in this fierce encounter.

However, Zinchenko has himself been impressive this season and has been vital in transforming the Gunners into title contenders. It remains to be seen if he will be able to keep Salah under wraps in this crucial encounter.

#1 Martin Ødegaard vs Fabinho

Arsenal FC v Leeds United - Premier League 2022-23

It can be stated that Martin Ødegaard has been one of the most creative midfielders in the Premier League this season and his presence in attack has been crucial for the Gunners.

The Norwegian has netted 10 goals and has registered seven assists in 28 league appearances this season. Similarly, the unique thing about him is his vision in attack and his ability to properly link up with several attackers in the final third.

Fabinho will definitely have to be defensively robust if he intends to keep the Gunners skipper under wraps in this clash. However, Liverpool's midfield has been shaky in recent months and this is one of the reasons why the team have struggled to remain consistent.

It remains to be seen if Fabinho and Co can curtail Arsenal's attacking threat in this clash.

