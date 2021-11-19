Liverpool vs Arsenal - 4 key battles | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool taking on Arsenal might not have sounded like a crucial deciding match for the Top-4 when the last international break happened.But as we go back to the Premier League after the November break, it is.

In a clash of the No. 4 and No. 5 place occupants of the league, it is a clash of the Big-6 alright. But the fortunes are not what one would expect. Current form is with the away side, as Arsenal have 11 points in their last five games as against Liverpool's 8.

The home side were shocked to a 2-3 defeat against West Ham when they visited the London Stadium last week. Meanwhile Arsenal survived a close 1-0 win against Watford. Are they clear favorites against Klopp's Liverpool? No. But are Arsenal fans right to finally hope? A resounding yes.

Here are four important matchups that will decide the result of this game:

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) vs Gabriel (Arsenal)

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Remember when we said Arsenal fans finally have the right to hope? Yes, that is not possible until Arsenal find a way to stop Mohamed Salah. There is no one in the footballing world right now who is in a better form than him.

The Egyptian is the leading scorer in the league so far with 10 goals. He is well on his way to have yet another season with the club with 30+ goals in the league. And except the second game vs Burnley, he has scored or assisted in every single game for the Reds.

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal



Salah : 4G 3A in 4 games, Mane : 4G 1A in 5 games 🔥



Arsenal's away record vs Liverpool in the last 5 fixtures:
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Salah: 4G 3A in 4 games, Mane: 4G 1A in 5 games

If Arsenal are to stop this marauding goal-scoring machine, it will involve Gabriel in some capacity. The Brazilian leads his team in terms of clearances (4.3 per game) and blocks (1.4 per game) among starting defenders. He has been part of their new-look back four after the first three games.

Ian Wright: "Gabriel has been crucial. He came back from a knee injury so he missed all the pre-season, but he came in a different way. He showed a different maturity, a different level of application"

Salah has shown an increasing tendency to cut into the box and wade through defenders this season. He has been a general nightmare to deal with. Gabriel will be the centre-back facing down his side and will have his hands full along with Nuno Tavares.

#2 Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) vs Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

If Salah is on fire for Liverpool, Emile Smith Rowe has been in the form of his life coming into this match. He has scored a goal in each of his last three games for the club in the PL and two more for England during the break.

But scoring against Watford, Villa and San Marino is one thing, and to do so against Liverpool is an entirely different thing. Especially since they have Virgil Van Dijk back this season.

Arsenal @Arsenal 🔴1⃣3⃣ games

⚽️0⃣5⃣ goals

🎯0⃣2⃣ assists

❤️0⃣1⃣ Emile Smith Rowe



🔴1⃣3⃣ games
⚽️0⃣5⃣ goals
🎯0⃣2⃣ assists
❤️0⃣1⃣ Emile Smith Rowe

Unfortunately, Liverpool have only kept two clean sheets in their last six games, conceding in unexpected games. Van Dijk, however, has played every minute, leads his team in clearances (3.3 per game) and has been dribbled past 0.1 times per game.

Squawka Football @Squawka Since joining the club in 2018, Virgil van Dijk is yet to lose a Premier League game at Anfield:



◉ 45 games

◉ 39 wins

◉ 6 draws

◉ 0 defeats



Since joining the club in 2018, Virgil van Dijk is yet to lose a Premier League game at Anfield:
◉ 45 games
◉ 39 wins
◉ 6 draws
◉ 0 defeats

Liverpool have won more games than they have conceded goals while VVD has been on the pitch.

Which is why he will be a tough customer to deal with Smith Rowe, whose main skill is his dribbling. He is also Arsenal's top dribbler, completing 1.6 dibbles per game. Whether he can manage to fool the Dutchman or not will be the deciding factor of this match for both teams.

