Liverpool vs Arsenal - 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield tonight in the standout Premier League fixture of the weekend. The Reds are desperate to return to winning ways after dropping points in their last two games, while the Gunners are flying high after breathing new life into their campaign.

However, their renaissance faces its toughest examination yet, with the Gunners losing each of their last five games away to the Reds, conceding at least thrice. They're only two points behind Jurgen Klopp's troops in fifth place on the table, so it will be interesting to see what the London-based side has in store this time.

Liverpool, who saw their unbeaten run end with a 3-2 loss at West Ham, are eager to get their own campaign up and running again with pole position in sight. Ahead of the kick-off, let's look at the five key players who could shape the outcome of the clash:

#5 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Back to his best

A serious knee injury in October last year saw Virgil van Dijk miss the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign as well as Euro 2020 with the Netherlands. However, with fitness now achieved, the towering centre-back is back to his best, playing every minute of their Premier League season thus far.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK 30-year-old Virgil van Dijk is set to play in his first major international tournament after qualifying for the World Cup.



This is what it means 🧡 30-year-old Virgil van Dijk is set to play in his first major international tournament after qualifying for the World Cup.This is what it means 🧡 https://t.co/VeCfkj67WP

An exceptional game-reader with ball-playing capabilities and a penchant for making crunch tackles, the Dutchman has restored normalcy to Liverpool's backline after their torrid run earlier this year.

He averages 3.3 clearances per game and has laid the most passes in the league this season (817) behind only Joao Cancelo (862), demonstrating his sweeper skills.

A spirited Arsenal will be a real test of his mettle.

#4 Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Smith Rowe to make it four in a row?

A revelation in Arsenal's squad this season, sky's the limit for Emile Smith Rowe, who's struck in each of his last three league games. His form was so impressive before the international break that Gareth Southgate called him up for the national set-up, and the youngster scored and assisted on his debut too!

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor First England start ✅

First England assist ✅

First England goal ✅



Emile Smith Rowe.👏 First England start ✅First England assist ✅First England goal ✅Emile Smith Rowe.👏 https://t.co/VcQHP5NKby

It will surely add more pep in his step, with Smith Rowe returning to the club with confidence emboldened ahead of this blockbuster clash. An Arsenal product, the 21-year-old's pace and directness will have Liverpool's task cut out, while his understanding of the game will be key to breaking the home side open.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava