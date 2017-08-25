Liverpool vs Arsenal: Combined XI

Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield in Gameweek 3 of the Premier League season

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 22:34 IST

Liverpool face Arsenal early in the season yet again

With as many as seven teams now fighting for top four spots in the Premier League, there are bound to be blockbuster games every other weekend. And this weekend sees Arsenal travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

The two teams were evenly matched last season and were separated by just a point at the end of the campaign as Jurgen Klopp's side qualified for the Champions League at the Gunners' expense.

Arsene Wenger's side find themselves in a similar situation this time - a point behind Liverpool. But the season is still very young.

But who among the 22 players would get into a Combined XI of both teams?

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper

Simon Mignolet

Petr Cech or Simon Mignolet? Neither goalkeeper is currently at the top of their game and the two team's lack of clean sheets on a consistent basis point to problems at the back.

Picking a goalkeeper from among these two is not about picking the best. Rather, it is about picking the 'keeper who is least inconsistent.

And in this case it is Simon Mignolet. Cech's best days are sadly past him and after a stellar first season at the Emirates where he did save those 15 points John Terry predicted, the 35-year-old is no longer the confident shot stopper who is a reliable last line of defence.

On the other hand, Mignolet ended the 2016/17 season strong and he also accomplishes the one thing Cech has failed to do in recent sesons - save penalties!