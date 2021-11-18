Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th November 2021

The Premier League is back in action with a set of intriguing fixtures after November's international break as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on a resurgent Arsenal side at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool are in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have suffered a minor dip in form in recent weeks. The Merseyside giants were stunned by West Ham United's 3-2 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have recovered from a poor start to their Premier League campaign and are on a 10-match unbeaten streak going into this game. The Gunners are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and could move into the top four this weekend.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a marginal advantage against Arsenal and have won 91 out of 233 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 81 victories.

Liverpool have scored an astonishing 18 goals in their last five home games against Arsenal in the Premier League and have dominated the Gunners at Anfield.

Arsenal have not conceded a goal in their last two games and have kept a clean sheet in six of their last nine Premier League away matches.

Mohamed Salah has an excellent record against Arsenal and has managed seven goals and two assists in his last nine games against the Gunners.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino also has a stellar record against Arsenal and has scored eight Premier League goals against Jurgen Klopp's opponents this Saturday.

Since Jurgen Klopp took the reins at Liverpool, Arsenal have managed only one victory in 11 Premier League games against the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction

Liverpool have a spate of injuries to account for going into this game and are not in the best shape at the moment. Jurgen Klopp's charges were exposed on the counter against West Ham and will need to make amends in this fixture.

Arsenal have shown tremendous improvement since the start of the season and could mount a bid for a top-four finish this season. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Arsenal @Arsenal 🔴1⃣3⃣ games

⚽️0⃣5⃣ goals

🎯0⃣2⃣ assists

❤️0⃣1⃣ Emile Smith Rowe



Keeping smashing it, @EmileSmithRowe 👊 🔴1⃣3⃣ games⚽️0⃣5⃣ goals🎯0⃣2⃣ assists ❤️0⃣1⃣ Emile Smith RoweKeeping smashing it, @EmileSmithRowe 👊 https://t.co/qP78lFDH5m

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Arsenal to win by two goals

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi