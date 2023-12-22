Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2023

The Premier League features a clash between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lock horns with an impressive Liverpool side in a high-profile encounter at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have managed to step up to the plate this season. The Merseyside outfit thrashed West Ham United by a 5-1 margin in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Gunners eased past Brighton & Hove Albion by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Arsenal and have won 94 out of the 239 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 82 victories.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home against Arsenal in the Premier League and have pulled off comebacks to avoid defeat in five of these matches.

Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League and have conceded a total of 43 goals in these games.

Arsenal are set to play their 100th match away from home against Liverpool in league competitions - only Everton have visited Anfield more often in such competitions.

Arsenal are facing Liverpool for the seventh place in the final match before Christmas in the Premier League - the most-played fixture of this nature in the history of the competition.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction

Liverpool have made Anfield their fortress yet again this season and will be intent on giving Arsenal a run for their money in the title race. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Arsenal have come into their own under Mikel Arteta have emerged as the early favourites to win the league title. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes