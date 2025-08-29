Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with a match between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at Anfield on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Merseyside outfit edged Newcastle United to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Gunners thrashed Leeds United by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Arsenal and have won 95 out of the 244 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 83 victories.

Liverpool are winless in their last six matches against Arsenal in the Premier League - their longest such run against the Gunners in the competition since 2011.

Arsenal are winless in their last 12 matches away from home against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous victory at Anfield coming by a 2-0 margin in September 2012.

Matches between Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League have witnessed a total of 198 goals - only games between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have witnessed a higher tally in this regard in the history of the competition.

Arsenal have won both their matches in the Premier League without conceding a single goal so far this season.

Ad

Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction

Liverpool have been one of the most consistent teams in the Premier League in recent years but have largely flattered to deceive in this fixture. The Merseysiders are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Arsenal have been prolific this month but are set to face the most difficult test of their season so far. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Ad

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More