Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with a match between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at Anfield on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview
Liverpool are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Merseyside outfit edged Newcastle United to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Gunners thrashed Leeds United by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Liverpool have a good historical record against Arsenal and have won 95 out of the 244 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 83 victories.
- Liverpool are winless in their last six matches against Arsenal in the Premier League - their longest such run against the Gunners in the competition since 2011.
- Arsenal are winless in their last 12 matches away from home against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous victory at Anfield coming by a 2-0 margin in September 2012.
- Matches between Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League have witnessed a total of 198 goals - only games between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have witnessed a higher tally in this regard in the history of the competition.
- Arsenal have won both their matches in the Premier League without conceding a single goal so far this season.
Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction
Liverpool have been one of the most consistent teams in the Premier League in recent years but have largely flattered to deceive in this fixture. The Merseysiders are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.
Arsenal have been prolific this month but are set to face the most difficult test of their season so far. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.
Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal
Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes