Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as league-leaders Arsenal lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Merseyside outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Chelsea this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. The Gunners thrashed Leeds United by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Arsenal and have won 94 out of the 238 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 82 victories.

Liverpool have won each of their last six home games against Arsenal in the Premier League and have scored at least three goals in each of these matches.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture by a 3-2 margin and are looking to complete a league double over Liverpool for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Arsenal have kept only 12 clean sheets in their 61 games against Liverpool in the Premier League - their lowest such ratio against any team in the competition.

This is the ninth time Arsenal are facing Liverpool while they are at the top of the league table - the last eight such games have produced a total of 33 goals.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been in exceptional form this season and are only a few victories away from winning the Premier League title. Bukayo Saka has been in talismanic form for the Gunners this year and will be intent on taking his side one step closer to a historic trophy.

Liverpool have several issues to address ahead of this game and will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent. Arsenal are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Arsenal

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

