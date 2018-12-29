×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool vs Arsenal preview - 3 prime points

Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Preview
529   //    29 Dec 2018, 16:18 IST

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool, the EPL leaders going into 2019 in any event, face Arsenal in one of the standout clashes in any season.

These two sides alone stand among the biggest, grandest, most-followed, and most successful English football clubs. They have helped shape the culture, tone, and appeal of English football in many ways and they both stand amongst the old guard of the country's footballing institutions. Great games between them include the 1971 FA Cup final, and the noted title decider in 1989, where Arsenal won 2-0 to secure the league in Liverpool's backyard.

The most noted game at Anfield was in the 1988/89 season title decider, which Arsenal won 2-0 at the death.
The most noted game at Anfield was in the 1988/89 season title decider, which Arsenal won 2-0 at the death.

This season though, it seems that Liverpool is more in the title hunt, with Arsenal content to settle for top four football. Liverpool hasn't won the league since 1990, and whilst winning 18 league titles in total, haven't won the modern incarnation of the English top division (i.e. the Premier League). Arsenal, with fewer leagues than the Reds (13) can say they have won the English top division in its modern guise, at the least.

Arsenal's last win at Anfield was a 2-0 victory in 2012.
Arsenal's last win at Anfield was a 2-0 victory in 2012.

The goals of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane, and the stout defence boosted by Virgil van Dijk are key facets of Liverpool's title challenge. While Arsenal are no slouches offensively, Liverpool certainly have an advantage defensively. The exploits of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren have contributed much.

Firmino opened the scoring in last season's corresponding fixture, which Liverpool won 4-0.
Firmino opened the scoring in last season's corresponding fixture, which Liverpool won 4-0.

The Reds also are unbeaten, which from an Arsenal standpoint is intriguing, since they are the only club in the modern era to go unbeaten as champions. This could provide an extra incentive in this regard, with the Gunners looking to protect their record at whatever cost.

Liverpool may be favourites here, but there are some additional factors.

Advertisement

Can the Reds stop Aubameyang, who leads the EPL scoring charts going into this game?

How will Arsenal limit Salah, who is looking to boost his Golden Boot credentials?

What tactics can Unai Emery employ to limit Jurgen Klopp's side?

This is a key game for both sides, as Liverpool will be looking to extend their lead over Spurs and Man City at the top. Arsenal, after a draw at Brighton, will also be looking to bounce back.

It will be an intriguing game between two gold standard English football clubs.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery
Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Avid Gooner since the early 1990s. Was Wenger Out, but truly sorry to see him go. All time favourite players at Arsenal - Wright, Bergkamp, Seaman, Henry, Alexis, Koscielny, Sansom, Rocastle, Overmars, Vieira, Cesc.
Premier League 2018-19: Should we expect the unexpected...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 key battles to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Premier League: Liverpool v Arsenal, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
3 players who have played for both Liverpool and Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal can win against Liverpool at...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Liverpool: 3 key individual battles that will...
RELATED STORY
5 points for Arsenal to note from the 1-1 draw vs. Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Liverpool vs Arsenal games in recent history
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 20
Today BRI EVE 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
Today FUL HUD 08:30 PM Fulham vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI CAR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Cardiff City
Today TOT WOL 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today WAT NEW 08:30 PM Watford vs Newcastle
Today LIV ARS 11:00 PM Liverpool vs Arsenal
Tomorrow CRY CHE 05:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Tomorrow BUR WES 07:45 PM Burnley vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU MAN 07:45 PM Southampton vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN AFC 10:00 PM Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us