Liverpool vs Arsenal preview - 3 prime points

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool, the EPL leaders going into 2019 in any event, face Arsenal in one of the standout clashes in any season.

These two sides alone stand among the biggest, grandest, most-followed, and most successful English football clubs. They have helped shape the culture, tone, and appeal of English football in many ways and they both stand amongst the old guard of the country's footballing institutions. Great games between them include the 1971 FA Cup final, and the noted title decider in 1989, where Arsenal won 2-0 to secure the league in Liverpool's backyard.

The most noted game at Anfield was in the 1988/89 season title decider, which Arsenal won 2-0 at the death.

This season though, it seems that Liverpool is more in the title hunt, with Arsenal content to settle for top four football. Liverpool hasn't won the league since 1990, and whilst winning 18 league titles in total, haven't won the modern incarnation of the English top division (i.e. the Premier League). Arsenal, with fewer leagues than the Reds (13) can say they have won the English top division in its modern guise, at the least.

Arsenal's last win at Anfield was a 2-0 victory in 2012.

The goals of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane, and the stout defence boosted by Virgil van Dijk are key facets of Liverpool's title challenge. While Arsenal are no slouches offensively, Liverpool certainly have an advantage defensively. The exploits of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren have contributed much.

Firmino opened the scoring in last season's corresponding fixture, which Liverpool won 4-0.

The Reds also are unbeaten, which from an Arsenal standpoint is intriguing, since they are the only club in the modern era to go unbeaten as champions. This could provide an extra incentive in this regard, with the Gunners looking to protect their record at whatever cost.

Liverpool may be favourites here, but there are some additional factors.

Can the Reds stop Aubameyang, who leads the EPL scoring charts going into this game?

How will Arsenal limit Salah, who is looking to boost his Golden Boot credentials?

What tactics can Unai Emery employ to limit Jurgen Klopp's side?

This is a key game for both sides, as Liverpool will be looking to extend their lead over Spurs and Man City at the top. Arsenal, after a draw at Brighton, will also be looking to bounce back.

It will be an intriguing game between two gold standard English football clubs.

