Premier League 2018-19: Should we expect the unexpected in the Liverpool vs Arsenal game?

Mohamed Salah

Over the years, we have seen some really weird things in football. And speaking of weird things, don't even get me started on how weird the English Premier League looks right now.

But weird or not, the teams are trying their best to one-up each other in their bid to lift the league trophy. Arsenal host Liverpool this weekend, and you can be sure there will be a fair bit of one-upping in that match.

Liverpool have dropped a mere two points so far and conceded a mere two goals at Anfield up until now in the Premier League. How do you square that with a team that has led at half-time in only 1 game in the Premier League this season? You can't.

I am not going to go as far as to put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the same class as Salah, but just for the sake of argument let us assume for a moment that they both are in the same class. After all, Aubameyang currently sits at the top of the Premier League goalscorers' list with 13 goals scored to Salah's 12.

Let us also assume that Lacazette is in the same class as Sadio Mane.

Fine, the attack is sorted. What about defense?

Now, this is where things start to get interesting. Defense is perhaps the only reason why even the most optimistic Arsenal supporters would not dare put Arsenal in a comfortable position going into the clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Going by most conservative estimates, even if Mustafi or Holding were to be put in the same class as Lovren, there is no way in hell that Sokratis can be put in the same class as Virgil Van Dijk. There is just no way.

Arsenal have direly missed an able right-back in Hector Bellerin. Lichtsteiner is way past his prime from his time at Juventus, and is not as infallible as before.

As far as the left-backs are concerned, Monreal and Kolasinac would be lucky to get 1 cross right out of 5 attempts.

In my opinion, a true Arsenal fan would want Arsenal to lose to Liverpool so that the Board of Directors at Arsenal finally wake from their slumber and start investing in defense.

The January transfer window is just around the corner, and there are some really impressive talents out there available for the taking.

The match kicks off at Anfield on the 29th of December, 2018 at 5:30 PM Local Time.

Don't miss it!

