Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th December 2021

Steven Gerrard will make his managerial return to Merseyside this weekend as Aston Villa take on the English legend's former club Liverpool in an important Premier League fixture at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have rediscovered their form under Steven Gerrard in recent weeks. The away side edged Leicester City to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. Jurgen Klopp's charges edged AC Milan to a 2-1 victory in the Champions League this week and will be confident going into this game.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Aston Villa and have won 98 out of 197 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 59 victories.

Liverpool have scored at least two goals in their last seven games against Aston Villa and have managed six victories during this run.

Aston Villa have suffered defeat in each of their last three visits to Anfield in all competitions.

A victory in this game would make Steven Gerrard the first Aston Villa manager in 23 years to win his first two Premier League away games.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has played 710 games for Liverpool in all competitions and is only behind Ian Callaghan and Jamie Carragher in this regard.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has either scored or assisted in 13 consecutive games in the Premier League and is closing in on Jamie Vardy's 15-game record.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction

Liverpool have been exceptional in the Premier League so far and will be intent on reclaiming their league title from Manchester City. Mohamed Salah, in particular, has been unstoppable at times this season and will want to make his mark in this fixture.

Another landmark @MoSalah strike - Becoming just the fourth player in Liverpool's history to score 20+ goals for five consecutive seasons.

Steven Gerrard has done an impressive job at Aston Villa so far but will have his work cut out for him against his former side. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Liverpool to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi