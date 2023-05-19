Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Aston Villa lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been impressive under Unai Emery this year. The away side edged Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Merseyside giants eased past Leicester City by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 101 out of the 200 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 59 victories.

Liverpool have won nine of their last 10 matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 7-2 margin at Villa Park in 2020.

After a run of only one defeat in six away games in the Premier League against Liverpool, Aston Villa have lost their last four such games at Anfield in the competition.

Liverpool have suffered defeat in six matches at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League - they have worse records in this regard only against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Liverpool have won their final home game in each of their last six seasons in the Premier League and have lost only one of their last 11 such matches.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction

Liverpool have been a resurgent force in the Premier League in recent weeks and will be intent on securing their place in Europe. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez have stepped up in recent weeks and can be lethal on their day.

Aston Villa have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery but will be up against a formidable opponent this weekend. Liverpool are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

