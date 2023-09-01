Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Liverpool lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Hibernian by a 3-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Merseyside giants edged Newcastle United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an excellent historical record against Aston Villa and have won 101 out of the 201 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 59 victories.

Liverpool have won nine of their last 11 matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League but were held to a 1-1 draw in this fixture last season.

Aston Villa have won a total of six matches away from home against Liverpool in the Premier League - only Manchester United and Chelsea have better records in the competition in this regard.

Since Jurgen Klopp took the reins at Liverpool, the Merseysiders have won 35 Premier League matches after conceding the first goal - more than any other team in the competition.

After losing their first Premier League game this season by a 5-1 margin, Aston Villa have won their last two games and have scored seven goals during this period.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction

Liverpool have an excellent squad at their disposal and have managed their transition admirably under Jurgen Klopp. Dominik Szoboszlai has come into his own at Anfield and will look to make his mark in this match.

Aston Villa can pack a punch on their day and have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes