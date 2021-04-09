Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday as both sides look to mount a late push for a top-four finish.
Jurgen Klopp will hope his side can bounce back from their midweek defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Liverpool were convincingly beaten 3-1 by the Spanish outfit and will know that a similar performance could see them lose to a dangerous Villa side.
The Reds are currently seventh in the league, and if results go their way on Saturday, they could end the weekend in the top four.
Meanwhile, Dean Smith's Aston Villa side have faltered of late. They have not been able to replicate the scintillating form that saw them in the top four during the first half of the season.
Villa are currently ninth, five points behind Liverpool with a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp's side.
Both sides have the quality to come away with a victory, and this is sure to be an exciting contest.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head
As expected, Liverpool have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. Liverpool have had four league wins against Aston Villa's one in recent encounters.
Villa did, however, embarrass Liverpool in the reverse fixture earlier this season, winning 7-2 in an unbelievable game.
Liverpool Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L
Aston Villa Form Guide: L-D-D-L-W
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Team News
Liverpool
Liverpool have no new injury worries following their game against Real Madrid in midweek. Jurgen Klopp could, however, rest some players ahead of the second leg of their Champions League tie.
Club captain Jordan Henderson is unavailable for the game due to a groin injury. Divock Origi will also be out due to a muscular injury.
Centre-back trio Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injuries.
Injured: Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Aston Villa
Dean Smith could welcome back club captain and talisman Jack Grealish for the game on Saturday. The midfielder has been out of action since February and could finally make his long-awaited return to the squad.
Kourtney Hause and Wesley are unavailable for the game due to injury. Apart from that, Aston Villa will have a full-strength squad for the game against Liverpool.
Injured: Kourtney Hause, Wesley
Doubtful: Jack Grealish
Suspended: None
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Predicted XI
Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Andy Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, James Milner, Curtis Jones; Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Roberto Firmino
Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Trezeguet, Morgan Sanson, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction
Liverpool should have too much quality in their squad for Aston Villa, but Dean Smith's side will not be easily beaten.
We predict Liverpool will beat Aston Villa in a close contest.
Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa