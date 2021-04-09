Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday as both sides look to mount a late push for a top-four finish.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his side can bounce back from their midweek defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool were convincingly beaten 3-1 by the Spanish outfit and will know that a similar performance could see them lose to a dangerous Villa side.

The Reds are currently seventh in the league, and if results go their way on Saturday, they could end the weekend in the top four.

Meanwhile, Dean Smith's Aston Villa side have faltered of late. They have not been able to replicate the scintillating form that saw them in the top four during the first half of the season.

Villa are currently ninth, five points behind Liverpool with a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp's side.

Both sides have the quality to come away with a victory, and this is sure to be an exciting contest.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

As expected, Liverpool have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. Liverpool have had four league wins against Aston Villa's one in recent encounters.

Villa did, however, embarrass Liverpool in the reverse fixture earlier this season, winning 7-2 in an unbelievable game.

Liverpool Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Aston Villa Form Guide: L-D-D-L-W

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Team News

Jack Grealish has been a huge miss for Aston Villa

Liverpool

Liverpool have no new injury worries following their game against Real Madrid in midweek. Jurgen Klopp could, however, rest some players ahead of the second leg of their Champions League tie.

Club captain Jordan Henderson is unavailable for the game due to a groin injury. Divock Origi will also be out due to a muscular injury.

Centre-back trio Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injuries.

Injured: Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aston Villa

Dean Smith could welcome back club captain and talisman Jack Grealish for the game on Saturday. The midfielder has been out of action since February and could finally make his long-awaited return to the squad.

Kourtney Hause and Wesley are unavailable for the game due to injury. Apart from that, Aston Villa will have a full-strength squad for the game against Liverpool.

Injured: Kourtney Hause, Wesley

Doubtful: Jack Grealish

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Predicted XI

Liverpool welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday for their first home game in over a month#LFC https://t.co/JHBuuJMRvK — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 8, 2021

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Andy Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, James Milner, Curtis Jones; Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Roberto Firmino

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Trezeguet, Morgan Sanson, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction

Liverpool should have too much quality in their squad for Aston Villa, but Dean Smith's side will not be easily beaten.

We predict Liverpool will beat Aston Villa in a close contest.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa