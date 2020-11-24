Liverpool vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool host Atalanta in UEFA Champions League group stage action at Anfield on Wednesday night.

A win in this game would guarantee the Reds' passage through to the round of 16, even with two group games still left to play.

Even though they have been ravaged by injuries, Liverpool put on a display of champions against Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds won 3-0, but the score could well have been even more in Liverpool's favor, if not for a combination of the woodwork and an excellent Kasper Schmeichel.

Liverpool are currently top of Group D with nine points from three games. Both Ajax and Atalanta are tied on four points each. A loss in this game would put Gian Piero Gasperini's side under pressure in their next game against Danish club Midtjylland.

Over the weekend, Atalanta only managed a 0-0 draw in Serie A against Spezia.

Liverpool vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Atalanta played their first-ever clash against each other three weeks ago in the reverse fixture.

In that game in Bergamo, Liverpool beat Atalanta 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Diogo Jota. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also scored for Liverpool in that match.

Liverpool form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Atalanta form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Liverpool vs Atalanta Team News

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are expected to miss most, if not all, of the remainder of the season.

Captain Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara are closer to returning to first-team action now, but this game could be too soon for them.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also still a couple of weeks away from returning to action. Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita are also expected to be ruled out of this encounter.

Liverpool have been given a boost though, with Mohamed Salah returning to training after testing negative for COVID-19.

Injuries: Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri

Doubtful: Thiago Alcantara

Suspensions: None

Ruslan Malinovskyi will play no part in this game after a positive COVID-19 test. Mattia Caldara and Matteo Ruggeri are still out with injuries.

Injuries: Mattia Caldara, Matteo Ruggeri

Suspensions: None

COVID-19: Ruslan Malinovskyi

Liverpool vs Atalanta Predicted Lineups

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Neco Williams, Rhys Williams, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas; James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marco Sportiello; Jose Luis Palomino, Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi; Hans Hateboer, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Alejandro Gomez; Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Liverpool vs Atalanta Prediction

Salah's return will be a massive boost for Liverpool, in addition to the confidence they already have from thumping Atalanta three weeks ago. We are going for the Reds to seal a comfortable win and their place in the knockout stages.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Atalanta