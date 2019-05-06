Liverpool vs Barcelona - 5 talking points ahead of the 2nd leg of the UCL semi-final

Karishma J FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 822 // 06 May 2019, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final match between Barcelona and Liverpool had everything in it, ranging from excitement, thrills to heartbreaks. Both Barcelona and Liverpool fought hard with the former getting a huge advantage over the Reds.

Barcelona will be in the driver's seat as they travel to Anfield but when Liverpool is concerned, you just cannot rule out a comeback. We take a look at the five talking points ahead of the 2nd leg of the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Barcelona.

#1 Liverpool are known for comebacks

Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Liverpool have been through heavy losses and have been trailing the opposition's score in the first half in the past before doing an absolute comeback. Be it in the Premier League when Liverpool managed to beat Norwich 5-4 or the European competitions against Dortmund where they ended up beating the latter 4-3 to qualify for the finals of the Champions League of the season 2017/2018, the Reds have shown a knack for getting the job done late on in the game.

Who can forget the 2005 Istanbul Champions League final when Liverpool made an impressive comeback after trailing 3-0 to AC Milan only to later win the trophy after penalty shootout? This mid-week as Barcelona travels to Anfield, they would have to beware of a comeback from the wounded Liverpool.

1 / 3 NEXT