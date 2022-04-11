Liverpool vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool are set to play Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday in the second leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the English Premier League. First-half goals from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City was cancelled out by goals from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane for Liverpool.

Benfica, on the other hand, beat Franclim Carvalho's Belenenses 3-1 in the Primeira Liga. A hat-trick from Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez sealed the deal for Benfica. Midfielder Afonso Sousa scored the consolation goal for Belenenses.

Liverpool vs Benfica Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool have won two games and lost one.

The two clubs faced each other in the reverse leg, with Liverpool beating Benfica 3-1. Goals from French centre-back Ibrahima Konate, Senegal international Sadio Mane and Colombian winger Luis Diaz secured the win for Liverpool. Former Almeria striker Darwin Nunez scored the goal for Benfica.

Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-W-W-W

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-L-W-D-W

Liverpool vs Benfica Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool have no known injury issues and manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica

Meanwhile, Benfica interim manager Nelson Verissimo will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Lucas Verissimo and Brazilian striker Rodrigo Pinho.

Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Benfica Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Benfica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Soualiho Meite, Rafa Silva, Roman Yaremchuk, Everton Cebolinha, Darwin Nunez

Liverpool vs Benfica Prediction

Liverpool are the clear favourites to progress through to the next round, having created a considerable gap in the first leg. After playing a high-octane game against Manchester City, it will be interesting to see whether Jurgen Klopp gives some players a breather.

Benfica, on the other hand, will rely on young Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez. The 22-year old, who has been linked with Liverpool among other clubs, has registered 24 goals domestically this season.

Liverpool to win.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Benfica

