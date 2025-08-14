Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of the Premier League kicks off with its first fixture this week as Bournemouth lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at Anfield on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth Preview
Liverpool finished at the top of the Premier League standings last season and have been exceptional over the past year. The Merseyside outfit suffered a shock defeat on penalties at the hands of Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, finished in ninth place in the league table last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Cherries played out a 0-0 stalemate against Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Liverpool have a good historical record against Bournemouth and have won 19 out of the 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's three victories.
- Liverpool have won 11 of their last 12 matches against Bournemouth in the Premier League, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin away from home in 2023.
- Bournemouth have picked up only one point in their last eight matches away from home against Liverpool in the Premier League and have lost their last six such games, conceding 23 goals in the process.
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their opening game of the Premier League season in their last 12 years, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of West Bromwich Albion in 2012.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction
Liverpool have been in excellent form in recent months and have a point to prove going into this game. Hugo Ekitike and Mohamed Salah can be lethal on their day and will look to make an impact this week.
Bournemouth can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool vs Bournemouth Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes