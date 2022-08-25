Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2022

Liverpool will entertain Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, looking to pick up their first win of the season and climb up the standings.

Surprisingly, the Cherries (15th) are a place above the Merseysiders in the points table. However, since their 2-0 win over Aston Villa on the opening day, they have failed to score in their next two games, which they lost. They returned to winning ways in the EFL Cup second round on Wednesday, beating Norwich City on penalties after the game ended 2-2 in regulation time.

The Reds, meanwhile, have endured a winless start to their league campaign and are coming off a 2-1 defeat at arch-rivals Manchester United. They picked up a 3-1 win against Manchester City in the Community Shield but have not been able to produce a similar display since then.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 17 times across competitions, but their first meeting dates back to 1927. As expected, the Reds have been the better team in this fixture with 13 wins.

The Cherries have just one win against the Reds, while three games have ended in draws. Bournemouth have picked up a draw across competitions on their trips to Anfield.

The Reds are on a six-game winning streak against the visitors, keeping a clean sheet in five games.

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 24 home games in the Premier League, while Bournemouth have lost 13 of their last 15 away from home.

The Reds have scored over 2.5 goals in their last nine games against Bournemouth across competitions.

Only 19th-placed Leicester City have conceded more goals (8) than the visitors (7) in the Premier League this season.

Only 18th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer goals (1) than Bournemouth (2) this campaign.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction

The hosts will be desperate to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United. The game against the Cherries presents them a good opportunity to do so. Bournemouth are winless against the Reds since 2016 and might come up short again.

Liverpool have struggled in the league this season, but a win against Bournemouth should kickstart their campaign.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score any time - Yes

