Liverpool vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The away side edged Nottingham Forest to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Merseyside giants edged Fulham to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Liverpool vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Brentford and have won 10 out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's four victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their 10 matches at home against Brentford in all competitions and have won their last six such games in a row.

Brentford won the reverse fixture by an impressive 3-1 margin and could complete a Premier League double over Liverpool for the first time in their history.

Brentford have won only two of their last 14 games against top-five teams in the Premier League, with both victories coming away from home.

Liverpool have lost six of their last 11 games played out on a Saturday in the Premier League - only one more defeat than in the 90 such games preceding this run.

Brentford have won their last two Premier League games and could win three consecutive names in the competition for the first time since January this year.

Liverpool vs Brentford Prediction

Liverpool have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and have been in impressive form since the turn of the year. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah can be lethal on their day and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off several upsets this season. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Brentford

Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

