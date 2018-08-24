Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion F.C: Liverpool's expected line-up and formation

hemantsports
ANALYST
Preview
1.21K   //    24 Aug 2018, 12:08 IST

Liverpool v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One
Liverpool Team

Liverpool will look to continue their winning start to the season when the Reds welcome Brighton to Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool are eyeing three wins from their first three matches in the Premier League when Brighton play them at Anfield this Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side has got their season off to a perfect start with a resounding 4-0 victory over West Ham United on the opening day of the season followed by a comfortable 2-0 triumph away at Crystal Palace on the second match day.

Let's look at the formation, as well as the personnel the Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is most likely to opt for.

Jurgen Klopp will most likely opt for a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Alisson Becker

In goal, the summer signing from AS Roma, Alisson Becker is a certainty to start against Brighton on Saturday at Anfield. The Brazilian has looked calm and composed in both the opening matches of the premier league so far.

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander Arnold

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Andrew Roberston

Robertson has gone from strength to strength to become a regular figure in Liverpool's starting lineup.

His understanding of when to go on the overlapping runs and when to fall back and defend has been the feature of his gameplay in the previous campaign as well as in both matches played so far. He will be rightfully taking his place in the left-back position for Liverpool against Brighton.

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Virgil Van Dijk

Since arriving from Southampton for a record-breaking fee which made him the most expensive defender of all-time, Virgil van Dijk has completely turned the fortunes of Liverpool's back-line.He is a leader of men and his presence is of utmost importance especially for the Liverpool backline. Therefore, he will definitely start against West Ham United on Sunday.

Chester FC v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Joe
Gomez

Joe Gomez is likely to retain his place against Brighton at Anfield following his good showing in both the matches for Liverpool. He will look to continue his good work when he plays against Brighton on Saturday.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Trent Alexander Arnold

In the absence of Nathaniel Clyne, Alexander-Arnold has cemented his place in Liverpool's starting XI by virtue of his consistent showings for the club. He is likely to start at the right back position for Liverpool against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday. 

hemantsports
ANALYST
