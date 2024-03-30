Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st March 2024

An inconsistent Brighton & Hove Albion will go to Anfield on Sunday hoping to upend Liverpool's Premier League title aspirations.

A raft of narratives have been unfolding at Liverpool as we enter the business end of the season. Jurgen Klopp is hoping to bow out of his wonderful managerial regime on a high.

The Reds missed out on their top candidate to replace the German coach with Xabi Alonso committing his immediate future to Bayer Leverkusen. The Merseysiders are also embroiled in an intense title race and are going inch-to-inch with Manchester City and Arsenal.

Their most recent outing did not play out to their liking with Klopp's men losing 4-3 to arch-rivals Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Arsenal and Liverpool currently occupy the first two places in the table with City hot on their heels and trailing by just a point.

Arsenal and Liverpool have 64 points each and are only separated by goal difference. With Arsenal and City set to clash in this weekend's biggest game, a win is of utmost importance to Liverpool as far as the title race is concerned.

As per the rumour mill, this is potentially Roberto De Zerbi's audition for the Liverpool job. For now, though, the Italian coach has plenty on his plate with the Seagulls' inconsistency unlikely to paint all too a favourable picture for him.

But Brighton picked up their first successive pair of victories of 2024 right before the international break, a couple of 1-0 wins over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and AS Roma in the Europa League. However, the latter result doesn't count for much as they lost the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have only managed to pick up one win in their last seven Premier League meetings with Brighton, a 2-0 win at the AMEX in March 2022.

Brighton have not lost any of their last three league games against Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool are currently on a 31-game unbeaten run at home across all competitions

The Reds have only managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last 11 matches at Anfield.

Liverpool have picked up 23 points from losing positions this season, the most of any side in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Liverpool should be motivated to produce a strong performance here and a fitting response after their loss to Manchester United. Brighton are too inconsistent and De Zerbi has struggled away from home against teams in the top half of the table.

The Merseysiders should be able to pick up a comfortable win at Anfield.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mohamed Salah to score at any time - Yes