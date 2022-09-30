Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2022

Liverpool play host to Brighton and Hove Albion in round nine of the Premier League on Saturday.

The Seagulls head into the weekend unbeaten in their last two visits to Anfield and will look to keep that fine run going.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in their most recent outing as they saw off Ajax 2-1 in Group A of the Champions League two weeks ago.

Prior to that, the Reds were on a two-game winless run, playing out a goalless draw with Everton on September 9 before falling to a 4-1 loss against Napoli in the Champions League four days later.

With nine points from six games, Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League table, level on points with ninth-placed Brentford.

Liverpool FC @LFC 📸 Stepping up preparations for our return to @PremierLeague action this weekend Stepping up preparations for our return to @PremierLeague action this weekend 👊📸

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out when they saw off Leicester City 5-2 on home turf.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Fulham on August 30 which saw the Seagulls’ six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 13 points from a possible 18, Brighton and Hove are currently fourth in the league table, five points off first-placed Arsenal, albeit with one game in hand.

Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides.

Brighton and Hove Albion have picked up just five wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Liverpool head into the weekend unbeaten in their four home games across all competitions this term, claiming three wins and one draw.

Brighton have lost just once this season, picking up five wins and one draw from their seven games across all competitions.

The Seagulls are also unbeaten in all but one of their 11 Premier League outings, claiming seven wins and three draws since April.

Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton and Hove Albion have flown out of the blocks this season and find themselves in the upper echelons of the league table. However, Liverpool will have renewed confidence following their victory over Ajax last time out. While we predict an entertaining and end-to-end affair, we are tipping the Reds to edge out the visitors in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Liverpool have failed to keep a clean sheet in six of their eight games this season)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 meetings between the teams)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far