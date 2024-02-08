Liverpool vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's impressive Liverpool side in an important encounter at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Burnley Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Fulham last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form in recent months. The Merseyside giants slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Liverpool vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 60 out of the 127 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 38 victories.

Liverpool have won eight of their last 10 matches against Burnley in the Premier League and have won each of their last four such games with an aggregate margin of 8-0.

Burnley have won only one of their last nine matches away from home against Liverpool in the Premier League and have lost six of these games.

Burnley are winless in their last six matches against teams starting the day at the top of the table in the Premier League.

Liverpool were on an unbeaten run of 15 consecutive matches in the Premier League before their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal last week.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 matches at home in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Burnley Prediction

Liverpool have an impeccable squad at their disposal and have managed to fight their way into the title race. The likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have stepped up in recent weeks and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Burnley have shown flashes of their ability this season but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Burnley

Liverpool vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diogo Jota to score - Yes