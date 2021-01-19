Liverpool vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Reigning English Premier League champions Liverpool host struggling Burnley on Thursday evening.

Liverpool are in fourth place, and desperately need a win to keep up with the title contenders. Burnley, meanwhile, are just one spot above the drop zone.

Both sides need a victory in this clash for very different reasons, but the hosts should have the firepower to earn three points.

Liverpool vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Liverpool are yet to win a Premier League match in 2021, as they’ve drawn with West Brom, Newcastle and Manchester United, while losing to Southampton.

More worryingly for Jurgen Klopp’s men, they’ve failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches, scoring just once in 2021.

However, Liverpool have still proven to be a tough nut to crack this season. Despite dropping far more points than they did in 2019-20, they’ve still only lost two games, and remain within touching distance of the top of the table.

Burnley, meanwhile, have struggled this season. Sean Dyche’s men have won just four of their opening 17 fixtures, and their profligacy in front of goal has been frightening.

The Clarets have only scored nine goals all season. This is by far the fewest goals scored in the Premier League, lagging even behind bottom side Sheffield United.

This fixture hardly provides them with hope. Burnley have failed to beat Liverpool in their last six games against the Reds. However, they did secure a point against Liverpool after they had been crowned champions with a 1-1 draw in July 2020.

Liverpool form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Burnley form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Liverpool vs Burnley Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool’s injury problems simply do not seem to be going away during the current campaign. Defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain sidelined with long-term issues, while Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Konstantinos Tsimikas are also out.

The Reds will also likely have to do without Joel Matip, whose participation remains in doubt. Jurgen Klopp may have to deploy one of his more inexperienced central defenders again.

Injured: Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas

Doubtful: Joel Matip

Suspended: None

Burnley

Burnley essentially only have a couple of injury issues. Backup goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell remains unavailable, as does Charlie Taylor, with the latter nearly ready for a return.

Injured: Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Doubtful: Charlie Taylor

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Burnley Predicted XI

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Burnley predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood

Liverpool vs Burnley Prediction

After their struggles in the early part of 2021, this looks like a good game for Liverpool to find some form in. Burnley have been awful in front of goal all season and are unlikely to breach Liverpool’s defence.

Liverpool haven’t lost at Anfield in years, and that is unlikely to change on Thursday. We expect Liverpool to get back to winning ways against Burnley.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley