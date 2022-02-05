Liverpool vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Liverpool resume their FA Cup campaign on Sunday when they welcome Cardiff City to Anfield in the fourth round of the competition.

The visitors head into the game on a two-match winning streak and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and cause an upset.

Liverpool made it three wins from three last time out as they saw off Crystal Palace 3-1 away from home in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men head into Sunday’s game unbeaten in each of their last six games in all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws.

Liverpool have now turned their sights to the FA Cup where they kicked off their campaign with a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town on January 9.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City picked up successive wins last time out as they edged out Barnsley 1-0 away from home.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on January 30 which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

Cardiff City picked up a 2-1 win over Preston North End in their FA Cup opener and will look to keep their fine form going and cause an upset on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

Cardiff City head into the game with a surprise lead in the history of this fixture, claiming 18 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides. Liverpool have picked up two fewer wins, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Liverpool Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Liverpool vs Cardiff City Team News

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara recently picked up a chest infection and is a major doubt for Sunday’s game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Thiago Alcantara

Cardiff City

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Isaac Vassell and Sam Bowen, who will continue their lengthy spells on the sidelines through injury.

Injured: Isaac Vassell, Sam Bowen

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones; James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillon Phillips; Aden Flint, Will Vaulks, Mark McGuinness; Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; James Collins, Rubin Colwill, Jordan Hugill

Liverpool vs Cardiff City Prediction

Cardiff City head into the game in rejuvenated form, claiming two wins from their last two outings. However, they face the daunting task of taking on a rampant Liverpool side who are second in the Premier League table. Considering the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Liverpool to come away with the win in normal time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Cardiff City

Edited by Peter P