Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Merseyside outfit suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta this week and has a point to prove going into this match.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 36 out of the 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 14 victories.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 matches at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2017.

After a run of three consecutive victories away from home against Liverpool in the Premier League, Crystal Palace are now winless in their last six such games in the competition.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 28 matches at home in the Premier League and have won 22 of these games.

After winning their first game under Oliver Glasner in the Premier League, Crystal Palace are now winless in their last five games in the competition.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Liverpool have blown hot and cold over the past month and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Crystal Palace can pull off an upset on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes