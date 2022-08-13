Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th August 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace lock horns with an impressive Liverpool side at Anfield on Monday.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not made a particularly good start to their league campaign. The Eagles slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Liverpool have also failed to win their first game of the season and find themselves in 12th place in the league table at the moment. The Merseyside outfit dropped two valuable points in a 2-2 draw against Fulham last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 35 out of the 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 14 victories.

Since their defeat against Crystal Palace in 2017, Liverpool have won 10 matches on the trot against the Eagles and have scored an impressive 30 goals in these matches.

Crystal Palace have lost nine of their 13 Premier League matches away from home against Liverpool and have lost their last five league games at Anfield.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their first home league match of the season in each of their last 18 campaigns and have won the last nine such games in a row.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 20 matches in the Premier League - the longest active streak in the competition at the moment.

Mohamed Salah has registered seven goals and four assists in his 10 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace despite failing to make an impact in his first four games against the Eagles.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Liverpool made an underwhelming start to their Premier League campaign and cannot afford to drop points this weekend. The Merseyside giants remain in contention for the Premier League title and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Crystal Palace were outplayed by Arsenal last week and will face another formidable test this weekend. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

