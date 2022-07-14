Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football returns with another set of pre-season fixtures this week as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lock horns with their Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in an intriguing encounter at the Singapore National Stadium on Thursday.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Preview

Liverpool were beaten to the Premier League title by a one-point margin by Manchester City last season and had to make do with a second-place finish. The Merseyside giants slumped to a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their previous game and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, finished in 12th place in the Premier League last season and have grown in stature under Patrick Vieira. The Eagles edged Millwall to an entertaining 5-4 victory in their previous pre-season game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 35 of the 60 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 14 victories.

Liverpool scored 94 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - only five goals behind Pep Guardiola's champions Manchester City.

Liverpool also had the joint-best defense in the Premier League last season and conceded only 26 goals in their 38 matches.

Liverpool have suffered defeat in their last two matches in all competitions and have a point to prove going into this game.

Crystal Palace have scored an impressive six goals in their last two matches and will need to be at their clinical best in this match.

Liverpool have conceded seven goals in their last four games in all competitions and have a few issues to address going into this game.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Liverpool are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to make the most of their pre-season tour. The likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are yet to make their mark on the tour and will need to step up in this match.

Crystal Palace are an impressive side and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes

