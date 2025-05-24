Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Anfield on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Preview
Crystal Palace are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Eagles eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Merseyside outfit slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will need to bounce back in this match.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Liverpool have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 37 out of the 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 15 victories.
- Liverpool have lost only one of their last 15 matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League but did lose this exact fixture last season.
- Crystal Palace's last four victories against Liverpool in the Premier League have all come at Anfield, with each of these victories coming by a 1-0 margin.
- The Premier League champions have won their final game of the season at home on 13 of the last 14 occasions, with the only such defeat during this period suffered by Manchester United in the 2006-07 season.
- Crystal Palace have won only one of their last 12 matches away from home in the final game of the season in the Premier League.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Liverpool have been in excellent form under Arne Slot and have a point to prove going into this game. Mohamed Salah has been stellar yet again this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.
Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to pull off an upset in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes