Liverpool vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2023

Liverpool wrap up preparations for the 2023-24 Premier League campaign when they take on Darmstadt in their final friendly schedule on Monday.

Die Lilien will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result as they kick off the new season with a DFB Pokal first-round clash against FC Homburg on August 14.

Liverpool were handed their first pre-season defeat last Wednesday as they were beaten 4-3 by German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Singapore National Stadium.

Prior to that, Jurgen Klopp’s men picked up one draw and two wins in their opening three friendlies, beating Karlsrusher and Leicester City in that time.

Liverpool will now look to return to winning ways as they ramp up preparations for their highly-anticipated Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 13.

Darmstadt, on the other hand, were involved in a second consecutive share of the spoils as they played out a goalless draw with Sandhausen on July 29.

Since a 10-0 hammering of Bad Konig in their maiden pre-season game, Torsten Lieberknecht’s side have failed to win their subsequent four matches, losing twice and claiming two draws in that time.

Darmstadt have also failed to find the back of the net since their victory over Bad Konig on July 8, a run they will be looking to end ahead of the start of the new German calendar.

Liverpool vs Darmstadt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Liverpool and Darmstadt, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

The Premier League outfit have lost just one of their four pre-season friendlies while picking up two wins and one draw.

Darmstadt are on a four-game winless run, claiming two draws and losing twice since thrashing Bad Konig on July 8.

Liverpool have been impressive at the attacking end of the pitch in pre-season as they have scored a staggering 15 goals in their four matches so far.

However, the Reds have also struggled at the opposite end of the pitch, where they have conceded 10 goals and kept just one clean sheet so far.

Liverpool vs Darmstadt Prediction

Fresh off the back of suffering their first pre-season defeat, Liverpool will be looking to find their feet just in time for the start of the new season. The Reds take on a floundering Darmstadt side and we fancy them claiming a comfortable victory in this one.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Darmstadt

Liverpool vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Liverpool’s last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the Red’s last five outings)