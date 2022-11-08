Liverpool vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2022

Liverpool kick off their EFL Cup campaign with a clash against Derby County at Anfield on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side saw off Chelsea on penalties to clinch the title last season and will look to get their title defense off to a positive start.

Liverpool picked up a morale-boosting victory on Sunday as they saw off Tottenham 2-1 away from home.

Prior to that, the Reds were on a two-game losing streak in the league, following defeats against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United respectively.

Liverpool, who have won four of their last five home matches, now turn their sights to the EFL Cup, where they will be looking to defend their 2021-22 title.

Meanwhile, Derby County were denied a dream start to their FA Cup campaign as they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Torquay United.

They have now failed to win five of their last six matches across all competitions, with a 4-2 victory over Bristol Rovers on October 29 being the only exception.

Derby County are currently seventh in the League One table after picking up 25 points from 16 games.

Liverpool vs Derby County Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool boast a significantly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 71 wins from the last 135 meetings between the sides.

Derby County have picked up 35 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 29 different occasions.

Liverpool are on a run of five consecutive wins against the Rams, while they are unbeaten in the last nine meetings between the teams.

Derby County have managed just one win in their last six away games across all competitions, losing twice and claiming three draws in that time.

Liverpool are unbeaten in all but one of their last 10 home matches this season, while claiming seven wins and two draws.

Liverpool vs Derby County Prediction

Buoyed by their win over Spurs, Liverpool will head into the cup tie with renewed belief. While we expect Klopp to name a rotated XI, we are backing the Reds to come away with a comfortable win as they boast a significantly superior and more experienced crop of players.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Derby County

Liverpool vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Derby County’s last five games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Liverpool’s last 10 matches)

