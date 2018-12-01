Liverpool vs Everton: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & where to watch details | Premier League 2018-19

Liverpool will look to stretch their unbeaten run against their local rivals

Liverpool and Everton lock horns in the first Merseyside derby of the 2018/19 season on the back off impressive domestic form respectively.

Despite the Reds' stuttering form in Europe, Jurgen Klopp's men have been solid in the Premier League in recent months having won four of their last five games and currently occupy the second position on the table with 33 points and are yet to lose a game.

Meanwhile, Everton's consistent run of results has seen them leap into a closing distance of Europa League contention. However, the Toffees' away record has been pretty dismal having collected just a solitary win and a mere six points on their road travels thus far.

On the contrary, Liverpool have been flying high at home. The Reds have won five games and scored 14 goals, backed up by a resolute back-four and a brick wall in Alisson, who have conceded just once in their six outings at Anfield this campaign.

Match details

Date: Sunday, December 2, 2018

Time: 16:15 local time, 21:45 IST

Venue: Anfield

TV Schedule: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD

Live-stream: Hotstar

Team news

Neither team happens to have any major injury concerns. Fringe players such as Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke are prone to remain sidelined for Liverpool through injuries whereas youngster Jonjoe Kenny has also been listed as doubtful for Everton.

Skipper Jordan Henderson is the only notable absentee for The Reds as he will be serving his one-match suspension after being sent off in last week's 3-0 win at Watford.

Head to head

Matches played: 231

Liverpool Wins: 92

Everton Wins: 66

Draws: 73

Probable line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Idrissa Gueye, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Bernard, Richarlison

Form guide (All competitions)

Liverpool: LWWLD

Everton: WDWLW

Prediction

Liverpool head in as clear the favourites for the Merseyside derby. Not only do Marco Silva's men hold a poor away record in the Premier League this season, The Toffees last tasted victory against their neighbours in October 2010.

Everton did manage to secure two draws in the Derby last term but The Reds have been on a roll at Anfield. A tight contest is expected, however, a Liverpool win appears to be the only outcome under the given circumstances.

Predicted score: Liverpool 2-0 Everton

Liverpool vs Everton Betting odds (bet365)

Liverpool: 1.40

Draw: 5.00

Everton: 9.00