Liverpool vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The Premier League features another edition of the Merseyside Derby this weekend as Everton lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Anfield on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Aston Villa last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The hosts edged Atletico Madrid to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Everton and have won 100 out of the 246 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 68 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 28 matches at home against Everton in all competitions and have won each of their last four such games, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in 2021.

Everton have won only two of their last 29 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League and have failed to find the back of the net in five of their last seven such games.

Matches between Everton and Liverpool in the Premier League have witnessed a total of 25 red cards - more than any other fixture in the history of the competition.

Everton have won six of their last 11 away games in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Everton Prediction

Liverpool have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their recent form. The likes of Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz are yet to hit their peak at the club and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Everton have started their season on a robust note but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Everton

Liverpool vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

