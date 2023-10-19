Liverpool vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The Premier League features another edition of the Merseyside derby this weekend as Everton lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Toffees eased past Bournemouth by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The home side was held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break and will need to bounce back in this match.

Liverpool vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive historical record against Everton and have won 124 out of the 293 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 83 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 25 matches against Everton in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin at home in February 2021.

After winning five of their first 11 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, Everton have won only five of their last 51 such matches in the competition.

Matches between Liverpool and Everton have produced a total of 69 draws in 208 encounters in the Premier League - the most of any fixture in the competition.

Liverpool have kept 26 clean sheets against Everton in the Premier League - more than they have achieved against any other opponent in the competition.

Liverpool vs Everton Prediction

Liverpool have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on giving the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal a run for their money this season. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah have been effective this season and will look to step up to the plate in this match.

Everton have flattered to deceive this year and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Everton

Liverpool vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes