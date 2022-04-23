Liverpool vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

The Premier League features another massive fixture this weekend as Everton take on Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool outfit in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The Toffees held Leicester City to a commendable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional since the turn of the year. The Merseyside giants eased past Manchester United by a 4-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Liverpool vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Everton and have won 96 out of 239 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 67 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 22 matches against Everton and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Everton won this particular fixture by a 2-0 margin last season and ended a 20-game winless run away from home against Liverpool.

Liverpool could potentially complete the league double over Everton for only the second time in the past ten years, with the previous occurence coming six years ago.

Everton's victory against Liverpool last season represented the first time the Toffees kept a clean sheet in their last eight away games against Liverpool.

Liverpool and Everton have played a total of 24 draws against each other in the Premier League - more than any other fixture in the competition.

Liverpool vs Everton Prediction

Liverpool have been exceptional in recent weeks and will look to prove their mettle in the Merseyside derby. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have found their feet this month and will look to add to their goal tally this weekend.

Everton have been a shadow of their former selves this season and could potentially slip into the relegation zone this month. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-1 Everton

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Liverpool vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Everton @Everton



Watch live: 🤕 | The boss says Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes will miss #LIVEVE through 'small injuries'.Watch live: youtu.be/Ams40VQUlvw 🤕 | The boss says Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes will miss #LIVEVE through 'small injuries'.Watch live: youtu.be/Ams40VQUlvw https://t.co/CFANiwArRw

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi